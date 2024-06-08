Beacon Investment Advisors LLC Has $412,000 Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Beacon Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,371 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Coinbase Global by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,726 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Coinbase Global by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,395 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Coinbase Global by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,849 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ COIN traded down $12.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $244.16. 9,315,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,762,853. The business’s fifty day moving average is $229.12 and its 200 day moving average is $190.27. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $283.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.73 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 15,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.28, for a total value of $3,727,982.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,287.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $297,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 15,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.28, for a total transaction of $3,727,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,287.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 400,433 shares of company stock worth $91,455,327. Company insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $295.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.67.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

