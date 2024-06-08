Beacon Investment Advisors LLC Has $933,000 Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Beacon Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 18,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $320,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 121,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after acquiring an additional 33,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $67.46. 3,373,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,015. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.41 and a 200 day moving average of $66.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.12. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $82.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

GIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

