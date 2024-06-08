Beacon Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Beacon Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 122,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,000. Blue Owl Capital makes up approximately 1.2% of Beacon Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

NYSE OBDC traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $16.33. 1,625,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,812,490. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.36. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Blue Owl Capital Cuts Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $399.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.16 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently 70.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OBDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Hovde Group increased their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

