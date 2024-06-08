BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Acquired by Sectoral Asset Management Inc.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in BeiGene by 166.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 123.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in BeiGene in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BeiGene in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on BGNE. Guggenheim cut their price objective on BeiGene from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BeiGene from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on BeiGene from $196.00 to $161.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on BeiGene from $179.30 to $164.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on BeiGene from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 26,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total value of $3,977,745.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,186.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BeiGene Stock Performance

Shares of BGNE traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.36. 79,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,371. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $126.97 and a 52 week high of $225.23.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.07) by $0.66. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $751.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.34) earnings per share. BeiGene’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.

BeiGene Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

