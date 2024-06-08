Beldex Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.40 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 8th. In the last week, Beldex has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0322 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. Beldex has a total market cap of $207.45 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,680.13 or 0.05311590 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00046609 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00009558 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00014486 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00015702 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00011185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,846,621 coins and its circulating supply is 6,447,466,621 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

