Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:BHLB)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th.
Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a payout ratio of 29.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp to earn $2.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.1%.
Berkshire Hills Bancorp Price Performance
NYSE:BHLB opened at $21.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.70. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $25.79. The firm has a market cap of $937.66 million, a P/E ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.
View Our Latest Research Report on BHLB
About Berkshire Hills Bancorp
Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Berkshire Hills Bancorp
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.