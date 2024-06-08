Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,114.77

Shares of Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,114.77 ($14.28) and traded as high as GBX 1,266 ($16.22). Big Yellow Group shares last traded at GBX 1,238 ($15.86), with a volume of 147,518 shares.

BYG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,186 ($15.20) to GBX 1,285 ($16.46) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,315 ($16.85) to GBX 1,385 ($17.75) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,359 ($17.41) price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of £2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,196.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.76, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 22.60 ($0.29) per share. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,455.45%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Vetch bought 8,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,238 ($15.86) per share, for a total transaction of £99,510.44 ($127,495.76). 6.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 109 stores, including 24 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. We have a pipeline of 0.9 million sq ft comprising 13 proposed Big Yellow self storage facilities. The current maximum lettable area of the existing platform (including Armadillo) is 6.4 million sq ft.

