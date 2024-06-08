Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Trading Down 1.5 %

TECH traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,771. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.79 and a fifty-two week high of $89.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 61.61, a P/E/G ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.45 and its 200-day moving average is $71.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $303.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.36 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

