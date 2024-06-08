Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (LON:MTPH) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.00

Shares of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:MTPH – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 18 ($0.23) and traded as high as GBX 20 ($0.26). Biodexa Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 18 ($0.23), with a volume of 73,672 shares traded.
Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £31.20 million, a P/E ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 18. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52.
Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Midatech Pharma plc, a drug delivery technology company, focuses on the research and development of medicines in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme; MTX114, an immuno-suppressant for topical application in psoriasis; MTD211, a long-acting formulation of brexpiprazole for the treatment of schizophrenia and adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder; and MTD219, a long-acting formulation of tacrolimus used to lower the risk of organ transplant rejection.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Biodexa Pharmaceuticals
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- What is a Dividend King?
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodexa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.