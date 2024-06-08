Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY) Stock Price Up 5%

Biotricity, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.06 and last traded at $1.06. Approximately 46,596 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 80,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Biotricity Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $10.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biotricity stock. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Biotricity, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 79,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Advisor Resource Council owned 0.84% of Biotricity as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc, a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

