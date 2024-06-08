Bioventix (LON:BVXP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4,429.95

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4,429.95 ($56.76) and traded as low as GBX 4,200 ($53.81). Bioventix shares last traded at GBX 4,250 ($54.45), with a volume of 918 shares trading hands.

Bioventix Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,416.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,431.68. The stock has a market cap of £219.24 million, a PE ratio of 2,576.69 and a beta of 0.37.

Bioventix Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 68 ($0.87) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. Bioventix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9,693.25%.

Insider Transactions at Bioventix

Bioventix Company Profile

In related news, insider Bruce Hiscock acquired 11 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,552 ($58.32) per share, for a total transaction of £500.72 ($641.54). Corporate insiders own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, oncology, and miscellaneous indications; and Pyrene (HOP-G) ELISA kit to monitor human exposure to industrial pollutants.

