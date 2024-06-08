Bitkub Coin (KUB) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $167.48 Million

Bitkub Coin (KUB) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Bitkub Coin has a total market capitalization of $167.48 million and approximately $681,240.83 worth of Bitkub Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitkub Coin coin can now be bought for $1.89 or 0.00002719 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitkub Coin has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bitkub Coin

Bitkub Coin was first traded on April 27th, 2021. Bitkub Coin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,750,000 coins. Bitkub Coin’s official Twitter account is @bitkubchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitkub Coin is medium.com/bitkubchain. The Reddit community for Bitkub Coin is https://reddit.com/r/bitkubchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitkub Coin’s official website is www.bitkubchain.com.

Buying and Selling Bitkub Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitkub Coin (KUB) is a native utility token on the Bitkub Chain, serving various functions within the Bitkub ecosystem. It can be used for paying transaction fees, redeeming trading fee credits on the Bitkub Exchange, and transferring KUB between users. Additionally, KUB facilitates the functioning of Bitkub NEXT (Wallet), Bitkub NFT (NFT Marketplace), and various other applications and services within the Thai blockchain ecosystem. The coin is also instrumental in the Bitkub Chain’s consensus mechanism, which employs Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA), with validator nodes required to own a certain amount of KUB coins. Bitkub Online Co., Ltd., a Thailand-based cryptocurrency exchange, created Bitkub Coin (KUB) in 2018. Jirayut Srupsrisopa, a pioneering tech entrepreneur in the Thai cryptocurrency space, founded Bitkub Online Co., Ltd. and was instrumental in establishing Bitkub as one of the country’s leading digital asset exchanges.”

