Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,956,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,411,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Block by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 343,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,541,000 after purchasing an additional 44,318 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Block in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.59.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $42,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,790,374.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $42,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,790,374.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $483,712.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 282,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,158,456.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,739 shares of company stock valued at $18,584,747. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded down $1.30 on Friday, hitting $65.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,602,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,153,310. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $87.52. The stock has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.04%. Analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

