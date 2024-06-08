BMO Capital Markets Boosts Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target to $55.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.53.

Bath & Body Works Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE BBWI opened at $45.84 on Wednesday. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $52.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.90.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 40.00% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

Insider Activity at Bath & Body Works

In related news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $209,493.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,548.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bath & Body Works

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Stories

