BNB Price Reaches $673.88 (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 8th. In the last week, BNB has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. BNB has a market capitalization of $99.44 billion and $1.95 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $673.88 or 0.00973794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About BNB

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,564,509 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 147,564,568.68703684. The last known price of BNB is 684.69186147 USD and is down -3.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2179 active market(s) with $2,872,215,986.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

