BNB Price Reaches $673.88 (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 8th. In the last week, BNB has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. BNB has a market capitalization of $99.44 billion and $1.95 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $673.88 or 0.00973794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
About BNB
BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,564,509 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 147,564,568.68703684. The last known price of BNB is 684.69186147 USD and is down -3.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2179 active market(s) with $2,872,215,986.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
