Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Craig Hallum

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Craig Hallum from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BOOT has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Boot Barn from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $120.64.

Boot Barn Stock Down 0.5 %

BOOT stock opened at $128.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 2.16. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $66.73 and a fifty-two week high of $131.85.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $388.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Boot Barn

In related news, insider Michael A. Love sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $118,916.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,112 shares in the company, valued at $232,763.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boot Barn news, insider Michael A. Love sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $118,916.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,763.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazen sold 3,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total transaction of $403,367.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $148,191.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,795 shares of company stock worth $1,329,686. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth $1,167,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,894,000 after purchasing an additional 50,577 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,699 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 23,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 11,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,583,000 after buying an additional 13,168 shares during the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

