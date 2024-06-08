Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Acquired by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton makes up 1.1% of Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $25,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,924,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $538,108,000 after acquiring an additional 199,449 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,546,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $497,084,000 after buying an additional 736,404 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,229,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,776,000 after buying an additional 39,528 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,968,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,341,000 after acquiring an additional 686,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 64.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,992,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,676,000 after acquiring an additional 778,437 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAH. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.78.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $219,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,437.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $219,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,730,437.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 1,006 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total transaction of $152,871.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,519,138.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,755 shares of company stock worth $9,189,791 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE BAH traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $151.74. 650,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,071. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.03 and a 200 day moving average of $140.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $102.94 and a twelve month high of $164.43.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

