BP p.l.c. to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:BP)

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of BP in a research note issued on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.03. The consensus estimate for BP’s current full-year earnings is $4.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BP’s FY2026 earnings at $5.86 EPS.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). BP had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $48.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of BP from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of BP from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of BP from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of BP from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

BP stock opened at $35.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.65. BP has a 52-week low of $33.52 and a 52-week high of $40.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4362 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.92%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in BP by 576.0% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

