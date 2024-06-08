Brigade Capital Management LP Takes $1.38 Million Position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Brigade Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,580 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000. Diebold Nixdorf accounts for about 0.0% of Brigade Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Brigade Capital Management LP owned 0.13% of Diebold Nixdorf as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DBD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $519,000. Finally, NYL Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter valued at $810,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, CEO Octavio Marquez acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.27 per share, with a total value of $34,270.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,580,562.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Octavio Marquez purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.27 per share, for a total transaction of $34,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,580,562.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $19,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,027,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,162,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,713 shares of company stock valued at $219,958 and sold 908,015 shares valued at $34,674,691. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DBD. Wedbush upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Down 1.6 %

DBD stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.92. 150,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,429. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $45.15.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $895.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.40 million. Analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

See Also

