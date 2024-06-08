Britannia Bulk (OTCMKTS:BBLKF) & Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Critical Review

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Free Report) and Britannia Bulk (OTCMKTS:BBLKF – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Performance Shipping and Britannia Bulk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Performance Shipping alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performance Shipping 63.54% 29.21% 20.58% Britannia Bulk N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Performance Shipping and Britannia Bulk’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performance Shipping $108.94 million 0.25 $69.41 million $1.65 1.35 Britannia Bulk N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Performance Shipping has higher revenue and earnings than Britannia Bulk.

Performance Shipping has a beta of -0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Britannia Bulk has a beta of 19.04, suggesting that its stock price is 1,804% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.9% of Performance Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Performance Shipping shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Performance Shipping and Britannia Bulk, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Performance Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00 Britannia Bulk 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Performance Shipping beats Britannia Bulk on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Performance Shipping

(Get Free Report)

Performance Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services through its tanker vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2022, its fleet consisted of eight Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 851,825 DWT. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About Britannia Bulk

(Get Free Report)

Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides drybulk shipping and maritime logistics services. It primarily transports coal, fertilizers, scrap metals, iron-ore, grain, and other bulk cargoes from the Baltic region to Northern and Western Europe. The company's logistics services include port modification, fendering, lightening, dredging of berths, maximizing vessel throughput in ports, provision of floating cranes, and self-discharging equipment. The company serves power companies, coal producers, and commodity trading houses. Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc. was formerly known as Britannia Bulk PLC and changed its name to Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc. in June 2008. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. As of 2010, Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc. is in liquidation.

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.