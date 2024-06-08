Broderick Brian C Acquires 1,130 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Broderick Brian C raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 65.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,851 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $1,832,127,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,261,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,478,649,000 after purchasing an additional 19,145 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,851,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,682,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,144 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,803,796 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,385,457,000 after purchasing an additional 285,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,867,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,441,260,000 after purchasing an additional 125,522 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $227.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,555,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $194.60 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.49.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.70.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

