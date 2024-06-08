Broderick Brian C Boosts Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Broderick Brian C raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,555 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 119,717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,561 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,418,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.2 %

BDX stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $240.63. 1,571,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,631,394. The company has a market capitalization of $69.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.00, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $224.00 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $235.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.98.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.90%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.70, for a total transaction of $781,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,713.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.70, for a total transaction of $781,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,713.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,597 shares of company stock worth $2,028,786 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

