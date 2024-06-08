Brokerages Set Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Price Target at $4.31

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.31.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMBP. Bank of America downgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.10 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.70 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $3.20 price objective on the stock.

Shares of AMBP opened at $3.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.72. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $4.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 55.91%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.24%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is -285.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the first quarter worth $42,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

