Brokerages Set Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Target Price at $90.17

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.73.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

ITCI stock opened at $68.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.86. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $84.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.41 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 18.49% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 20,565 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total transaction of $1,341,043.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,490,649.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 10,121 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $667,581.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 20,565 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total transaction of $1,341,043.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,309 shares in the company, valued at $68,490,649.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,031 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,174. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,543,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,744,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,729,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,090,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,094,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $651,334,000 after acquiring an additional 554,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

(Get Free Report

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.