Brokerages Set PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target at $200.64

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $199.73.

Several equities analysts have commented on PTC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Friday, April 12th.

In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $217,506.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,573.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $217,506.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,573.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total value of $1,207,324.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,734,056.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PTC by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in PTC by 4,285.7% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in PTC by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PTC opened at $174.48 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.01. PTC has a 12-month low of $134.61 and a 12-month high of $194.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.18.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $603.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.53 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 12.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

