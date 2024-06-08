Brokerages Set Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Price Target at $45.00

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNT. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Vontier during the first quarter worth $1,231,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 276.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 29,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 21,511 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vontier by 94.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 20,413 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vontier during the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,161,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,674,000 after buying an additional 13,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $39.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Vontier has a twelve month low of $28.84 and a twelve month high of $45.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.65.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Vontier had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $755.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vontier will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.62%.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

