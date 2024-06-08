Brokerages Set WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) Price Target at C$7.13

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.13.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Shares of TSE WELL opened at C$3.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$953.55 million, a PE ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.24. WELL Health Technologies has a 12-month low of C$3.41 and a 12-month high of C$5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner-focused digital healthcare company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides omni-channel patient services and solutions to specific markets, such as provider staffing, anesthesia, gastrointestinal health, women's health, primary care, and mental healthcare.

