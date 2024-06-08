Cairn Investment Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,612 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions comprises about 2.6% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,612 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 590 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,077 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $69,354.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,522.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,460,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268,063. The stock has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.75. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.23 and a fifty-two week high of $80.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.