Cairn Investment Group Inc. Sells 2,325 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value makes up 1.2% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 922.2% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 353.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Trading Down 0.2 %

VONV stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,362. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.39. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12 month low of $62.92 and a 12 month high of $78.81.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.