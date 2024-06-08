Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Holdings Reduced by Delaney Dennis R

Delaney Dennis R cut its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,318 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway makes up 4.0% of Delaney Dennis R’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $6,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CNI traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.12. 1,110,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,611. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $79.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $134.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.74 and a 200 day moving average of $125.76.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.32.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNI

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.