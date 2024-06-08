Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Position Raised by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 102.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,818 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $14,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,991,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,965,761,000 after purchasing an additional 311,696 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,227,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,545 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,751,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,317,000 after purchasing an additional 124,055 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,954,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,821,000 after buying an additional 99,915 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $409,831,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,726,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $139.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $88.23 and a 1 year high of $149.94. The firm has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

