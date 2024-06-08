CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX) Stock Price Down 5.7%

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.88 and last traded at $17.89. Approximately 41,508 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 241,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRGX shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of CARGO Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Get CARGO Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CARGO Therapeutics

CARGO Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.89 and a 200 day moving average of $21.15.

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.18. Equities analysts anticipate that CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CARGO Therapeutics

In other CARGO Therapeutics news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc purchased 294,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,415,689 shares in the company, valued at $75,066,713. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CARGO Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRGX. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $119,821,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,557,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in CARGO Therapeutics by 38.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,093,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,044,000 after buying an additional 854,840 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in CARGO Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $39,009,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,916,000 after buying an additional 716,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About CARGO Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CARGO Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CARGO Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.