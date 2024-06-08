CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) General Counsel Javier Esquivel Zamora Sells 6,680 Shares

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) General Counsel Javier Esquivel Zamora sold 6,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $167,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 102,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,553,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
CarGurus Stock Performance
Shares of CARG stock opened at $26.19 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $26.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.27 and its 200-day moving average is $23.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 93.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55.
CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. CarGurus had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $215.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.29 million. Equities research analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CARG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CARG
About CarGurus
CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CarGurus
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.