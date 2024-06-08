CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) General Counsel Javier Esquivel Zamora Sells 6,680 Shares

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) General Counsel Javier Esquivel Zamora sold 6,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $167,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 102,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,553,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $26.19 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $26.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.27 and its 200-day moving average is $23.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 93.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. CarGurus had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $215.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.29 million. Equities research analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARG. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in CarGurus by 358.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CARG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

