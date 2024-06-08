Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at HC Wainwright

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI cut Caribou Biosciences from an outperform rating to an inline rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Caribou Biosciences Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of Caribou Biosciences stock opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. Caribou Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $8.59. The stock has a market cap of $176.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average is $5.23.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.07). Caribou Biosciences had a negative net margin of 345.05% and a negative return on equity of 33.42%. The business had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Caribou Biosciences by 395.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 82,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 65,542 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Caribou Biosciences by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 11,921 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Caribou Biosciences by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,110,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,129,000 after buying an additional 148,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

