Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reissued their buy rating on shares of Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CSV. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com lowered Carriage Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CSV

Carriage Services Stock Performance

Shares of Carriage Services stock opened at $28.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.84 and a 200 day moving average of $25.10. Carriage Services has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $35.59.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $103.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.17 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 8.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carriage Services will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Carriage Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.17%.

Insider Activity at Carriage Services

In related news, VP Shawn R. Phillips sold 10,593 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $270,863.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,898,308.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Shawn R. Phillips sold 10,593 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $270,863.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,898,308.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 6,500 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $168,155.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,664.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carriage Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 7.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Carriage Services by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carriage Services in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Mendel Money Management increased its stake in Carriage Services by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 70,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Carriage Services by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 17,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carriage Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.