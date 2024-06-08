Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Holdings Reduced by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 25,408.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 246.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 162,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,496,000 after buying an additional 115,900 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $24,732,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 14.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,002,000 after buying an additional 12,693 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE CAT traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $328.94. 2,499,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,663,372. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $352.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $160.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.76 and a fifty-two week high of $382.01.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $512,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,380,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on CAT shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. HSBC increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.35.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

