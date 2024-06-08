Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Caterpillar by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 17,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 680,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,077,000 after acquiring an additional 15,766 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 88,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.35.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CAT traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $328.94. 2,499,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,663,372. The firm has a market cap of $160.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $352.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.76 and a fifty-two week high of $382.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 23.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,943.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

