Celestia (TIA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $134.02 Million

Celestia (TIA) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Celestia has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and $134.02 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Celestia has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. One Celestia token can now be bought for about $9.32 or 0.00013446 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Celestia Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,048,438,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official website is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Buying and Selling Celestia

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,048,219,178.08202 with 189,262,705.83202 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 9.6955077 USD and is down -7.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 191 active market(s) with $166,577,161.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

