Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) Senior Officer Sells C$655,625.00 in Stock

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) Senior Officer Todd Christopher Cooper sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.45, for a total value of C$655,625.00.

Todd Christopher Cooper also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Celestica alerts:

On Friday, May 31st, Todd Christopher Cooper sold 22,500 shares of Celestica stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.33, for a total value of C$1,244,925.00.

Celestica Stock Up 0.1 %

CLS stock opened at C$71.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$67.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$53.93. The company has a market cap of C$8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.42. Celestica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$17.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$83.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Celestica ( TSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.83 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 4.5011198 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, CIBC cut Celestica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$41.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Celestica

About Celestica

(Get Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.