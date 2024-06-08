Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Get Cellectis alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Cellectis

Cellectis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLLS opened at $2.57 on Thursday. Cellectis has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $3.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 3.09.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 67.41% and a negative net margin of 529.81%. The business had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Cellectis will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cellectis

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cellectis stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,906 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.76% of Cellectis worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectis

(Get Free Report)

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.