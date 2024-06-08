CenterBook Partners LP Acquires 7,704 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.1% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Essential Utilities stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.97. 1,061,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,373. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $43.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.57.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $612.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.44 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 29.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Essential Utilities

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $73,960.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,368.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 5,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $207,073.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,100.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $73,960.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at $488,368.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

