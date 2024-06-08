CenterBook Partners LP Buys 3,245 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Elastic were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESTC. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Elastic by 168.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Elastic in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Elastic in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Elastic in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESTC traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 211.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.18 and a 200 day moving average of $108.69. Elastic has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $136.06.

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 15,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,629,551.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,618,190.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 15,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,629,551.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,618,190.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 5,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $569,589.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,797 shares in the company, valued at $16,193,994.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 962,440 shares of company stock worth $94,535,764. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ESTC. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Elastic from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Elastic from $105.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Elastic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Elastic from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Elastic from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.05.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

