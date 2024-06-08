CenterBook Partners LP Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

CenterBook Partners LP lessened its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 84.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 529,488 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP owned approximately 0.10% of Sally Beauty worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $674,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 328.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 241,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 185,433 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 58,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,712,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,017,000 after buying an additional 979,271 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $11.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 963,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.83. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $13.91.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $908.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.72 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 34.23% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

