CenterBook Partners LP Has $1.44 Million Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

CenterBook Partners LP lowered its holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 54.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,295 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP owned about 0.06% of Impinj worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PI. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the third quarter valued at $217,290,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Impinj during the fourth quarter worth about $68,211,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Impinj by 249.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 795,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,802,000 after buying an additional 568,301 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Impinj by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,022,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,260,000 after buying an additional 292,470 shares during the period. Finally, Sora Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,080,000.

PI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Impinj in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Impinj from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.10.

PI stock traded down $14.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.91. 1,450,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,367. Impinj, Inc. has a one year low of $48.39 and a one year high of $175.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 9.42 and a quick ratio of 6.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -428.31 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.99.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.14. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 60.13% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $76.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.57 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Impinj news, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.99, for a total transaction of $118,228.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,991.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $1,590,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,809,167.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.99, for a total value of $118,228.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,991.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,054 shares of company stock valued at $11,827,880 over the last quarter. 51.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

