CenterBook Partners LP Has $3.21 Million Stock Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 277.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in WEX were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in WEX by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,131,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $777,023,000 after purchasing an additional 83,102 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,324,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,149,000 after purchasing an additional 52,897 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 866,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,076,000 after purchasing an additional 22,865 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,745,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 372,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,374,000 after purchasing an additional 28,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE WEX traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.17. 172,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,742. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.74. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.95 and a 1-year high of $244.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.15. WEX had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.52 million. On average, analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WEX news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 309 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $72,071.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,350.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $72,071.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,350.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sara Trickett sold 734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total transaction of $154,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,140 shares of company stock valued at $880,673. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of WEX from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of WEX from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of WEX from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.14.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Featured Articles

