CenterBook Partners LP Has $3.40 Million Stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

CenterBook Partners LP trimmed its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Free Report) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,866,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 910,661 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 7.1% during the third quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 26,530,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,407 shares during the period. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 707,389 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,390,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 402,032 shares during the last quarter. Carronade Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,580,000. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC raised its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.38. 1,821,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,326. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.62.

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $481.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clear Channel Outdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.16.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.

