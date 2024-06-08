CenterBook Partners LP Increases Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

CenterBook Partners LP boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 223.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,862 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,155 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services comprises 1.0% of CenterBook Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $8,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $478,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,885,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,199,306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503,451 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $260,316,000. JANA Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,507,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 660.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,328,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $183,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,185 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at $655,093.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

FIS traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,073,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,819,735. The company has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.55 and a 200-day moving average of $66.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $78.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.08%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.74.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

