CenterBook Partners LP Invests $1.57 Million in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDD by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 53,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of PDD in the fourth quarter worth about $14,025,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDD by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in PDD by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 43,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 19,130 shares during the period. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd grew its holdings in PDD by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 2,263,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,149 shares during the period. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDD Price Performance

PDD traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,578,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,353,179. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. PDD Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.40 and a twelve month high of $164.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 26.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on PDD from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Benchmark raised their target price on PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PDD from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.33.

About PDD

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

