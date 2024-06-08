CenterBook Partners LP Invests $1.78 Million in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 84,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,000. CenterBook Partners LP owned 0.11% of National Vision as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 252.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in National Vision by 165,300.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in National Vision in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in National Vision in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000.

Insider Transactions at National Vision

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 633,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,471,131.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director D Randolph Peeler purchased 34,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 182,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,616. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 633,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,471,131.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

National Vision Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ EYE traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,522,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,375. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $27.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.44.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $542.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.47 million. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. Research analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EYE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on National Vision from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on National Vision from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

