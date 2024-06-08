CenterBook Partners LP Invests $1.85 Million in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JBHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 184.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,154,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $406,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,651 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7,720.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 983,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,485,000 after acquiring an additional 971,124 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at $185,299,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 437.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 244,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,016,000 after acquiring an additional 198,713 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 889,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,664,000 after acquiring an additional 176,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of JBHT traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.96. The company had a trading volume of 564,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,069. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $154.10 and a one year high of $219.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.96.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.31). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $218.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, CEO John N. Roberts purchased 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $161.06 per share, for a total transaction of $998,572.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 313,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,565,592.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

